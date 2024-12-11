Your changes have been saved Follow Followed Follow with Notifications Follow Unfollow Samsung 990 Pro with Heatsink $150 $265 Save $115 Don't miss out on this deal on one of the best M.2 SSDs you can buy in 2024. Right now, it's 43% off for a limited time from Amazon, beating out pricing from both Best Buy and Samsung. $150 at Amazon

SSDs are the way to go if you're looking to upgrade your laptop or PC. Not only are they compact, they also usually pack good performance, especially when you're talking about M.2 SSDs. Of course, you're going to have different levels of performance depending on the price, which is why going with the best will often cost a lot more.

However, if you can manage to find a good deal, you can often score one of the top SSDs far below its original MSRP. The Samsung 990 Pro is high on our list of SSDs, and is now being discounted by 43% on Amazon, bringing the price down to just $150 for a limited time. This price is better than what you'll find from Samsung and Best Buy, so grab it while you can.

What's great about the Samsung 990 Pro SSD?

This model of the Samsung 990 Pro is one of our favorites thanks to its distinct design and excellent performance. Of course, the attached heat sink not only looks good, but also provides value as well, allowing for sustained performance over longer periods of time.

When it comes to the numbers, the Samsung 990 Pro is one of the top Gen 4 M.2 SSDs with sequential read speeds that top out at 7,450MB/s, and sequential write speeds that can reach up to 6,900 MB/s. For the most part, this SSD will work well with most applications.

While we stated that this SSD is great for laptops and PCs, you can also use it to upgrade the PlayStation 5 as well. Of course, you can use it for non-Gen 4 devices as well. You just won't see the same top speeds since that will be limited by the device.

This is one of the best prices we've seen in some time for this drive, which makes it a good time to buy. Of course, if you need more speed, you can always check out some of our favorite Gen 5 SSDs. But if the Samsung 990 Pro sounds good, grab it now while you can.