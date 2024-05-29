Samsung 990 PRO SSD 2TB $160 $250 Save $90 A great SSD that's perfect for laptops, desktops, and even the PlayStation 5. For a limited time, you can score a whopping 36% off, which brings it down to one of its lowest price in months. $160 at Amazon

If you're looking for an SSD upgrade that's going to offer lots of performance and reliability, then Samsung's 990 Pro series is going to be one of the best M.2 SSDs out right now.

Related Samsung 990 Pro SSD review: The pinnacle of Gen 4 SSD performance The Samsung 990 Pro is the victory lap of Gen 4 SSDs and pushes the limit of what's possible with PCIe 4.0.

While this drive's original retail price comes in at $249.99, it can now be had for much less, coming in at 36% off, dropping the price down to just $159.99 for a limited time.

What's great about the Samsung 990 Pro SSD?

The Samsung 990 Pro SSD has been out for about a year, and it's still a great drive if you're looking for something that offers a lot of performance and reliability. Of course, when it comes to performance, the numbers haven't changed for this drive, with it offering sequential read speeds up to 7,450MB/s, and sequential write speeds up to 6,900 MB/s.

Although these aren't the fastest drives on the market in 2024, the Samsung 990 Pro is no slouch either, offering plenty of speed to keep up with today's heavy workloads. With that said, you're going to get great sustained speeds thanks to the drive's excellent thermal management with its nickel-coated controllers and expertly tuned software.

Of course, you're also going to get excellent coverage with this drive, with a five-year limited warranty or 1200 TBW, whichever comes first. And since you're buying from Amazon, you can expect quick shipping with easy returns. While this Gen4 drive is going to be perfect for most, there are some folks that will require more speed.

And while there are plenty of reasons to stick with a Gen4 drive for now, Gen5 SSDs are already readily available, providing speed that really goes unmatched by anything that's come before it. So if this Samsung 990 Pro SSD looks like something that's right up your alley, be sure to grab it while you can because this discount won't last long.