Samsung's 990 Pro is one of the best M.2 SSDs you can buy right now and for good reasons. The SSD provides impressive speeds and offers excellent reliability. While Samsung has discounted its 990 Pro SSDs in the past, the 4TB model is a newer addition to the lineup, which makes it surprising to see a discount on this model already.

Of course, we really can't complain here, as we're saving 28% or roughly $100 off from the SSD's retail price. So if you've been looking to upgrade your laptop, desktop, or PlayStation 5, now's going to be a great time to buy.

What's great about the Samsung 990 Pro SSD?

As stated before, the Samsung 990 Pro is known for its performance numbers. Since this is a Gen 4 M.2 drive, you're going to be getting awesome read and write speeds, with Samsung stating that this drive can achieve sequential read speed up to 7,450, and sequential write speeds up to 6,900 MB/s.

In order to keep this kind of performance constant, Samsung's providing its drives with excellent cooling technology with nickel-coated controllers that can easily manage the heat. The brand also has its own Magician software that will allow users to check on the status of the drive to monitor for any anomalies that may occur.

While this is the perfect drive for a PC, you can also use this M.2 drive with a laptop too. And since it's a Gen 4 drive, you can also pop this into a PlayStation 5, just in case you need some extra storage in your console. For the most part, you really can't go wrong with this drive, with its excellent speed and fantastic reliability. Best of all, Samsung backs its product with a five year or 1200 TBW limited warranty.