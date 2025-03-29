Samsung 990 Pro $280 $465 Save $185 A fantastic M.2 SSD that delivers excellent performance and is now being offered at a substantial discount. Grab this 4TB model for just $280 for a limited time. $280 at Amazon

Samsung's 990 Pro SSD has been one of our top recommendations since it was first released. In 2025, it's still one of the best Gen4 SSDs that you can buy, offering impressive performance and excellent reliability. Of course, if you're looking to go with one of the best, it's always good to get a deal, which is why this discount on the Samsung 990 Pro is worth taking a look at.

For a limited time, the 4TB model of Samsung's 990 Pro M.2 SSD is seeing a heavy discount that drops it down to just $280. Now, this isn't the lowest price we've seen, but it's one of the best prices we've seen in quite some time. So if you've been looking to upgrade your PC, laptop, PlayStation 5, or other devices with more storage, right now's going to be a good time to buy.

What's great about Samsung's 990 Pro SSD?