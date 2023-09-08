Key Takeaways Samsung dominates the SSD market with its 990 series SSDs, which are considered the best on the market right now.

Samsung has announced a new 4TB model of the SSD, offering improved total bytes written (TBW) rating and fast read and write speeds.

The SSDs will be compatible with laptops, PCs, and the PlayStation 5, and can be monitored and controlled using Samsung's Magician software. Pricing for the 4TB models has not been announced yet.

For some time now, Samsung has dominated the SSD market with its impressive products. This year is no different with its 990 series taking the top spot, being the best SSDs on the market you can buy right now. With that said, fans of the product have been limited in sizes, with the top end maxing out at just 2TB. It looks like that will no longer be the case as Samsung has announced new 4TB models that will be available in standard version, and also one that comes with a heat sink.

When it comes to compatibility, nothing changes, with the new Gen 4 M.2 SSDs being available for laptops, PCs, and even the PlayStation 5. However, with the latest model, Samsung does tout an improvement with the total bytes written (TBW) rating which now goes up to 2,400TB. Of course, you'll still get blistering read and write speeds that come in at 7,450 MB/s and 6,900 MB/s respectively.

The SSDs will still offer excellent thermal ratings, and you can always monitor the status of the storage modules using Samsung's Magician software. Those that opt for the model with the heat sink will be able to also use the software to control the color of the LED and its effects. Samsung will also be releasing a new version of the software sometime this month, and you can expect the 4TB models of the 990 Pro SSDs to be available in early October.

For the most part, we have seen some excellent deals on the current lineup of Samsung 990 Pro SSDs. But I wouldn't expect to see such a drastic price drop for this latest product, especially since it's a much larger size. With that said, Samsung has not officially announced pricing for its 4TB SSDs, so we will just have to be patient and wait to see at what price points they land next month.