This is one of the best SSDs that you can buy right now. Not only are you getting a proven track record and reliability that comes with the Samsung name, but this M.2 SSD offers excellent performance for a Gen 4 drive that sits above most in its class.

We've seen prices fluctuate on Samsung's 990 Pro SSD over the past year, but this deal from Samsung has to be one of the best discounts we've seen from any retailer in quite some time. So if you're quick, you'll be able to grab this 1TB model with heatsink for just $100, which is $75 off its original retail price.

What's great about the Samsung 990 Pro SSD?

There are different versions of Samsung's 990 Pro SSD, one with a heatsink and one without. For the most part, we think you'll be better off grabbing the one with a heatsink so that the SSD can perform at its peak no matter where it's installed.

While this SSD can be used for desktop PCs, it can also be installed in laptops, and even the PlayStation 5 as well. As far as performance goes, you can expect some great numbers here, with the Samsung 990 Pro maxing out at 7,450MB/s when it comes to read speeds, and can reach up to 6,900 MB/s when it comes to sequential write speeds.

Of course, Samsung does also offer this model in a 2TB version if you're looking for more space, but it'll cost you a little more, coming in at discounted price of $160 when you buy directly from Samsung. Overall, you really can't go wrong with which model you choose, as these are some of the best SSDs that money can buy right now.