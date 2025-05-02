Samsung 990 Pro with Heatsink $300 $319 Save $19 Designed for use with consoles such as the PlayStation 5, this Samsung 990 Pro SSD comes with an integrated heatsink and delivers the fastest rates on the market when it comes to data transfer speeds. $300 at Amazon

Samsung makes some of the best storage out there, making it the perfect choice when you're looking to upgrade your device. And while that might be the case, it isn't always the cheapest solution. Luckily, we're often able to pick up on deals that can save quite a bit. Samsung's highly rated 990 Pro SSD is now on sale from Amazon, with the 4TB model coming down to just $300 for a limited time.

What's great about Samsung's 990 Pro SSD?

This is our top pick when it comes to Gen4 M.2 SSDs. Not only do you get something that's reliable, but it is also quite impressive when it comes to its performance. As far as the specifications go, this SSD is capable of sequential read performance of up to 7,450MB/s, and sequential write speeds that can max out at 6,900 MB/s.

For the most part, you aren't going to find anything better at this level. And if you need more speed, you'll need to just bump up to Gen5 SSDs. For most people, the 990 Pro is going to be enough, and it's going to be great for all kinds of uses, and is particularly suited for devices that need a performance edge.

Of course, you also get a ton of storage space, with this model coming in with 4TB. Since it is a Gen4 SSD, it's going to be compatible with most modern devices, and can even be used to upgrade the storage on the PlayStation 5. And let's not forget that this model comes with a heatsink attached, which means sustained performance, even when things get hot.

Grab this SSD if you're looking for the best. Or if this one is a little outside your budget, you can always opt for Samsung's 990 Evo SSD which comes in at $50 less than the 4TB model.