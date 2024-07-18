Samsung 990 PRO SSD 4TB $292 $465 Save $173 The Samsung 990 PRO SSD combines exceptional speed, reliability, and elegant design, making it the top choice for storage enthusiasts and gamers. $292 at Amazon

Even though Amazon's Prime Day sales event has come to a close, that doesn't mean the deals have to end. The Samsung 990 Pro is one of our favorite SSDs on the market right now as it delivers excellent performance and reliability. This makes it a no-brainer option if you're looking to buy a new SSD, with the only real hurdle being its price.

Luckily, we're seeing some awesome discounts on Samsung's 990 Pro, which means it's a great time to buy. Right now, you can save up to $173 for a limited time. So be sure to grab one if you're looking to upgrade the storage on your PC, laptop, or PlayStation 5 gaming console.

What's great about Samsung's 990 Pro SSDs?

As mentioned before, the 990 Pro is one of the top SSDs we recommend thanks to its excellent performance and reliability. As far as the performance numbers go, you're looking at sequential read speeds up to 7,450MB/s, and sequential write speeds up to 6,900 MB/s. If you're unsure what these numbers mean, well, simply put, this drive is lightning quick.

And what's great about this drive is that Samsung really paid attention to the details here, keeping thermals to a minimum by using nickel-coated controllers. Of course, you're probably never going to have a problem with these drives, but Samsung still offers a great warranty that covers the SSD for up to five years or 2400 TBW, whichever comes first.

Of course, if you're not looking for 4TB of space right now, you can always go with something smaller, as the drive is available in 1TB or 1TB models as well. Regardless of which one you choose, you're still going to be getting a fantastic drive at a great price. Just be sure to purchase it soon because these deals won't last long.