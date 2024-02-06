Samsung 990 Pro $170 $290 Save $120 A fantastic M.2 SSD that offers lots of performance and is now priced well below its original retail price for a limited time. $170 at Amazon $170 at Best Buy $170 at Samsung

Samsung makes some of the best SSDs available, offering a lineup that really delivers when it comes to performance. Of course, if you've been on the lookout for one of the best M.2 SSDs on the market, look no further than Samsung's 990 Pro. The 990 Pro comes in a variety of sizes and offers some of the best performance numbers with incredible read and write speeds.

This is the perfect drive for any PC or laptop upgrade and although this M.2 drive typically costs quite a bit, we're now seeing an incredible discount on the 2TB model that knocks 41% off its original retail price, dropping it down to $169.99 for a limited time.

What's great about the Samsung 990 Pro SSD?

You really can't go wrong with Samsung's 990 Pro SSD, as it offers some of the best performance numbers, with sequential read speeds up to 7,450MB/s, and sequential write speeds up to 6,900 MB/s. Not only do you get excellent performance numbers, but the 990 Pro is also quite efficient when it comes to power usage, offering impressive improvement in performance per watt over its predecessor.

Furthermore, this M.2 drive is able to maintain its speedy performance thanks to its fantastic thermal management system composed of nickel-coated controllers. Those that like to keep tabs on their drives will be happy to know that Samsung does offer its own management software that can monitor the drive's health and performance numbers.

Since this is a Gen4 drive, you're looking at wide compatibility here, as it can be installed in any PC or laptop with an M.2 slot, and can also be used to upgrade the storage of a PlayStation 5. Samsung also provides peace of mind with its 990 Pro SSD, providing up to a five year or 1200 TBW limited warranty.

Why purchase the Samsung 990 Pro SSD?

Overall, this is a stellar drive to own, and really goes unmatched when it comes to performance and price. With the recent discount, you're getting the best for your buck, and you can also feel comfortable knowing that you'll be getting an M.2 drive that's highly reliable.

Samsung 990 Pro with Heatsink $190 $240 Save $50 A great alternative M.2 SSD if you're looking for extra thermal management. The 990 Pro offers lots of performance and is now priced well below its original retail price for a limited time. $190 at Amazon $190 at Best Buy $190 at Samsung

Also, if you want a drive that offers a better thermal management system, you can always opt for the 990 Pro that comes with a heatsink. Just be sure to grab these deals while you can, because at these prices, they won't last long.