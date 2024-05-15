Samsung 990 PRO SSD 2TB $170 $250 Save $80 A fantastic SSD that offers tons of storage and excellent performance. Right now, it can be had for less, with a discount that knocks 32% off its original retail price. $170 at Amazon

If you're looking for some of the best M.2 storage you can buy in 2024, then Samsung's 990 Pro is going to be it. This drive not only offers impressive performance numbers, but is also extremely reliable. While the drive comes in a variety of sizes, this deal drops the price of the 2TB model by 32%, bringing it down to its best price in months.

So, if you've been thinking about upgrading your laptop, PC, or PlayStation 5 — then this is going to be the perfect drive to make it happen. Just be quick as this deal won't last long. And since you're getting this from Amazon, you can expect quick shipping and easy returns. Those that have an Amazon card can also take advantage of special financing offers.

What's great about the Samsung 990 Pro SSD?

Now, while Gen5 SSDs are already out in the wild, there are a lot of great reasons to stick with a Gen4 drive. This Samsung SSD still offers great compatibility, has excellent performance numbers, and can also be had for a better price. When it comes to performance numbers, we're talking about sequential read speeds up to 7,450MB/s, and sequential write speeds up to 6,900 MB/s.

Samsung manages to reach these types of numbers by keeping things efficient when it comes to power draw and thermals. The SSD makes use of nickel-coated controllers that allow it to perform at top speeds for longer. The company also offers its own SSD management software, just in case you want to keep tabs on performance and health.

As stated before, this Gen4 drive is great for PC products like laptops and desktops. It's also backwards compatible with Gen3 SSD slots, which is great if you're looking to stick with an older motherboard but want to have the option to move into something different and gain top speeds at a later date. Also, since it's Gen4, you can also use this drive to upgrade the PlayStation 5 too.

Best of all, Samsung backs this drive with a five-year limited warranty or 1200 TBW, whichever comes first. So if you're in the market for a new drive and want to grab one that really sits at the top of competition, then this Samsung 990 Pro is going to be a stellar option. Just be sure to pick it up while it's on sale, so you can save big.