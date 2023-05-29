Samsung 990 Pro SSD $100 $170 Save $70 Samsung's 990 Pro 1TB SSD is truly the best in its class and is now at an unbelievable price. $100 at Amazon

There are a lot of different storage solutions, but M.2 drives have become one of the best options when it comes to upgrading because of its compact size, reliability, and speed. While they can get pricey, you've found this incredible deal on one of the best SSDs on the market right now. The Samsung 990 Pro series sits at the top of the list for XDA's current top pick in 2023 and can be had for an absolute steal coming in at 41% off for a limited time.

What's great about Samsung 990 Pro series SSDs?

Samsung's 990 Pro series SSDs offer incredible performance, with sequential read speeds up to 7,450 MB/s, and sequential write speeds that can top out at 6,900 MB/s. Not only can it achieve impressive speeds, but it can also do so while being power efficient. Furthermore, Samsung provides optimization tools that can monitor the drive's health, keep it optimized, and even protect your stored data. Best of all, this product is versatile, and can be used in PCs, laptops, and even the PlayStation 5.

Why buy Samsung's 990 Pro series SSDs?

Samsung's 990 Pro series SSDs are a phenomenal product that offers incredible reliability, along with excellent speeds. Samsung has tested these SSDs thoroughly and even offers a limited five-year warranty on its product. So whether you need to upgrade a laptop, build a new PC, or get more storage for your PS5, this SSD is going to be the right one for you. Just be sure to grab it while you can because prices like these won't last long.