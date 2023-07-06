Samsung 990 Pro SSD 1TB Samsung's 990 Pro is the best NVMe SSD that you can purchase right now and for a limited time, it's been discounted well below its retail price. $70 at Amazon

Samsung's 990 Pro sits at the top when it comes to the best SSDs on the market right now. Its reliability, along with its impressive read and write speeds make it a drive that's perfect for any scenario. So, whether you're looking to upgrade your laptop or PC, or just want to add some more storage to your PlayStation 5, this drive is the way to go.

Ahead of Prime Day, we're seeing some excellent discounts on some amazing SSDs but the Samsung 990 Pro is seeing a massive price drop that brings it down to its lowest price ever, coming in at $70, which is 59% off its retail price. So, if you've been looking to upgrade, or just grab some additional storage, now's the time.

What's great about the Samsung 990 Pro SSD?

The Samsung 990 Pro is a PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD with incredible performance numbers with read speeds up to 7,450MB/s and write speeds up to 6,900MB/s. The drive is built with reliability in mind, and Samsung's Magician Software can even check the status of the drive in order to ensure that it's running at its optimal state. In addition to peak performance and reliability, the drive is also backed by a five-year limited warranty.

Why buy Samsung's 990 Pro SSD?

The Samsung 990 Pro series are the best SSD drives that you can buy right now. While the real draw here is the 1TB model, you can also pick up the 2TB drive with a hefty discount too. The 2TB drive is 45% off right now, bringing its price down to $160.

So whether you're looking to grab one for a PC, laptop, or PlayStation 5, you really can't go wrong with the Samsung 990 Pro. Just be sure to grab at this price while you can, because, at this price, the promotion won't last.