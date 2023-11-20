Having the right SSD for your system is mandatory these days, for better boot times, faster game-load times, and seamless multitasking capabilities. That being said, Samsung has some of the finest SSDs out there, and this Black Friday, you can get yourself a one cracking-deal!

The go-to SSD for every PC builder just got cheaper

The Samsung 990 Pro SSD lets you achieve fast speeds and high-performance bandwidth. Compared to regular SSDs, you’ll experience 55% higher read/write speeds as well as 50% better power efficiency. That being said, there's also smart thermal control incorporated into the 990 Pro to maintain temperatures. Plus, there’s a drive health management system as well to make sure your SSD has a prolonged life.

With transfer speeds up to 7450MB/s, data transfer is going to be a walk in the park. The best part is that there are three variants: 1 TB, 2 TB, and 4 TB, which means you can get one according to your requirements. For example, I would personally pick the 4 TB because the more, the merrier.

But the more important thing here is the low price, which won't last for long, since it is a Black Friday Deal. If you have previously prevented yourself from upgrading your system, now is the right time!