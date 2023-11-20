Readers like you help support XDA Developers. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More.

Having the right SSD for your system is mandatory these days, for better boot times, faster game-load times, and seamless multitasking capabilities. That being said, Samsung has some of the finest SSDs out there, and this Black Friday, you can get yourself a one cracking-deal!

Samsung 990 Pro SSD 1TB
$80 $170 Save $90

On this Black Friday, you can get the 1 TB variant for just $80 instead of $170, a massive $90 discount. And, In case you get the 4 TB variant, you will also save $95.

$80 at Amazon (1TB) $120 at Amazon (2TB) $250 at Amazon (4TB)

The go-to SSD for every PC builder just got cheaper

The Samsung 990 Pro SSD lets you achieve fast speeds and high-performance bandwidth. Compared to regular SSDs, you’ll experience 55% higher read/write speeds as well as 50% better power efficiency. That being said, there's also smart thermal control incorporated into the 990 Pro to maintain temperatures. Plus, there’s a drive health management system as well to make sure your SSD has a prolonged life.

With transfer speeds up to 7450MB/s, data transfer is going to be a walk in the park. The best part is that there are three variants: 1 TB, 2 TB, and 4 TB, which means you can get one according to your requirements. For example, I would personally pick the 4 TB because the more, the merrier.

But the more important thing here is the low price, which won't last for long, since it is a Black Friday Deal. If you have previously prevented yourself from upgrading your system, now is the right time!