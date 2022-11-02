When buying the best SSD for your PC there's always one name that should be towards the top of the list; Samsung. We're not quite there yet with PCIe 5.0 SSDs being a thing, but that hasn't stopped Samsung from trying to keep improving its storage products. The 990 Pro is the latest and greatest, and like those that have come before it, now lays claim to being the company's absolute best storage product. It's been a pretty long wait to get hold of one, though, but fortunately, that's about to change.

The Samsung 990 Pro is now available to pre-order directly from Samsung in the U.S., and at some official resellers in other markets. Prices start at $170 for the 1TB version, and it comes in two capacities and two flavors. For now there's just a 1TB and 2TB option, but you can have it either with or without an included heatsink. Adding it makes the price go up by $20, but if you don't have one, say, because you're going to use it in the PS5, it's a worthwhile addition.

That's because PCIe 4.0 SSDs of this performance get hot. Even with the best case cooling in the world, most of us could use an extra helping hand in dissipating some of that heat. The 980 Pro, for example, without a heatsink can easily run over 60C, much warmer than previous-generation PCIe SSDs. It's no simple stick-on affair, either, Samsung has done a proper job and completely enclosed the SSD inside and added a little flair to its design with red accents. If your PC motherboard has heatsinks for its SSDs, as many now do, you could probably get it without and save a few bucks.

There's also the option (for no added cost) to get one in a character box if you wish. But the SSD inside remains exactly the same, so you're not losing out. The Samsung 990 Pro without the heatsink will be shipping by the end of November. Unfortunately, it's a little wait still for the heatsink version, which is currently due to begin shipping by January 23, 2023.