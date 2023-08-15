Samsung's best M.2 SSDs are now back on sale, knocking prices down to their lowest in quite some time. The popular SSDs can be used in PCs, laptops, and even the PlayStation 5, providing stellar improvements over factory storage components.

While the drives typically cost quite a bit, we're seeing a steep discount that brings the 1TB SSD price down to just $80 for a limited time. Those that need a bit more space can opt for the 2TB model which is also being discounted and comes in 45% below its retail price.

When it comes to Samsung's 990 Pros, these M.2 SSDs provide peak performance, topping out at sequential read speeds up to 7,450, and sequential write speeds up to 6,900 MB/s. Although speeds have been optimized, so has performance when it comes to heat, with Samsung utilizing nickel-coated controllers to prevent overheating.

Furthermore, with Samsung's Magician software, users can keep an eye out on their SSDs to ensure that they are working in top form. Perhaps best of all, Samsung provides its 990 Pro drives with a five year or 1200 TBW limited warranty. So if you've been looking to upgrade your current devices or just build something new and need one of the best internal storage solutions available, look no further than Samsung's 990 Pro M.2 SSDs.