It's the end of the road for PCIe 4.0 SSDs, which debuted in 2019. The best drives are hitting the limit of what's possible with PCIe 4.0, which begs the question: how much faster is Samsung's 990 Pro than the 980 Pro, and which one is the best overall for laptops and desktops? For most users, thankfully, the choice won't be difficult to make.

Specifications



Samsung 990 Pro SSD Samsung 980 Pro Storage capacity 1TB 1TB Hardware Interface PCIe 4.0 PCIe 4.0 Brand Samsung Samsung Transfer rate 7,450/6,900 MB/s read/write 7,000/5,000 MB/s read/write TBW 600 600TBW DRAM 1GB DDR4 1GB DDR4

Price and availability

At the time of writing, the 1TB models of the 990 Pro and 980 Pro are $100 and $90 respectively, which is a very tiny difference considering what the spec sheet implies about performance. However, there is a larger price gap when it comes to the 2TB models, as the 990 Pro 2TB is about $30 more than the 980 Pro 2TB at Amazon. We can't say if this is going to hold or not though since Samsung has made it clear it will be reducing production of SSDs, allowing prices to go up.

990 Pro vs. 980 Pro: Hardware differences

The 990 Pro uses Samsung's 8nm Pascal controller, a modest improvement over the 980 Pro's Elpis controller, which is also on the 8nm node. Additionally, the 990 Pro also makes use of newer V7 TLC NAND flash, as opposed to the V6 TLC solid state storage in the 980 Pro. On a technical level, these aren't major differences however, and you shouldn't expect the 990 Pro to be a massive upgrade over the 980 Pro. The heatsink on the 990 Pro is also slightly improved and has RGB. The 990 Pro is essentially a faster 980 Pro using the latest technology Samsung has.

990 Pro vs. 980 Pro: Performance

Samsung makes some big claims on its product page for the 990 Pro: 40% and 55% faster random reads and writes respectively versus the 980 Pro, plus an extra 450 MB/s in sequential reads and 1,900 MB/s in sequential writes. Those random performance figures though are particularly crucial, because this is the kind of work everyone encounters day to day, especially for more casual users. Samsung also claims the 990 Pro is 50% more efficient in sequential workloads.

However, real-life tests have shown that the 990 Pro only provides a small performance improvement over the 980 Pro and offers similar efficiency except in very sequential work, which is what we'd expect since real-world usage is different from the kind of tests Samsung and other companies use for marketing. In our review of the 990 Pro, we tested it against the PCIe 3.0 970 EVO Plus and only found significant improvements in sequential workloads and very little difference in random workloads, and presumably, that means the 980 Pro isn't that much slower either, despite what the spec sheet says.

Which one should you buy?

Considering the difference between the 1TB models is only $10, it's hard to not recommend the 990 Pro. It's unlikely that performance will matter that much, but it's only $10 extra, a sum that's inconsequential for anyone with the budget for a high-end SSD. If you do want to save those ten dollars though, you'll still get plenty of performance with the 980 Pro. However, if you have a high-end laptop or a fast gaming laptop or something, you might want the 990 Pro instead just for its somewhat better efficiency. That might mean better battery life.

On the other hand, the 2TB model is a bit of a different story, as the 980 Pro 2TB is $30 cheaper than the 990 Pro 2TB at the time of writing. $30 is a fairly significant amount of money to save on a single component and could be worthwhile for some. However, the 990 Pro does enjoy a slightly wider advantage in random read performance at 2TB, so spending an extra $30 on the 990 Pro wouldn't be a waste.