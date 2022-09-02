Buckle Up: Samsung posts video criticizing Apple, while still delivering incremental updates in 2022

Right as Apple is about to unveil its next-gen smartphone lineup, Samsung has released a new video taking a dig at the iPhone 14 series. The video, titled Buckle Up, throws shade on Apple’s next-gen smartphone lineup by building hype around innovations you probably won’t see on the products.

For the unaware, Apple has already sent out invites for its fall iPhone event. Leaks suggest that the company will unveil the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max at the event, along with the latest Apple Watch lineup. Although we can’t say for sure what innovations these products will bring to the table, we have an idea and so does Samsung.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

Its latest video highlights how the iPhone 14 series won’t feature an eye-catching design like its Z Fold/Flip series or the “highest resolution camera” and 100x Space Zoom like its Galaxy S22 Ultra. What Samsung seems to forget, however, is that the Galaxy S22 Ultra no longer has the highest resolution camera on a smartphone, and foldables from other OEMs, like the recently-released Xiaomi Mix Fold 2, have set a new standard for the foldable form factor.

We’re not disregarding Samsung’s innovations. After all, it has played a major role in bringing foldables to the mainstream. But the company has slowed down a bit, and it should probably look at some of the innovations other OEMs have brought to the table with their latest devices instead of calling Apple out. The latter likely won’t inspire innovation because Apple always takes things slow. Competing with a company that’s launching its first phone with a hole-punch cutout in 2022 is not what we expect from Samsung.

What do you think of Samsung’s new video? Do you agree that Samsung should focus on bringing more innovations to the table instead of throwing shade on Apple for not doing so? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.