In February this year, Samsung rolled out a major software update for the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. In its official announcement post for the update, the company revealed that it would soon roll out streaming support on the YouTube Music app for Wear OS smartwatches with a future update. Furthermore, the company confirmed that its smartwatches would also get Google Assistant support in the “coming months.” But the company is yet to release Google Assistant support to the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. However, that might change soon, given that we’ve now seen multiple teasers about Google Assistant support on the Galaxy Watch 4 series over the last few days.

Last week, Samsung rolled out a new software update for the Verizon variants of the Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic. An initial version of the changelog for the update shared by Verizon referenced Google Assistant support, and it even included screenshots showcasing how users would be able to enable the “Hey, Google” hotword and other settings. This led us to believe that Samsung was finally rolling out Assistant support to the smartwatches, but Verizon later removed all mentions of Google Assistant from the changelog, and Google said that Assistant support was “not rolling out to Galaxy Watch 4, and we don’t have an update on timing.”

Now Samsung has published a new ad for the Galaxy Watch 4 through its Spain-based YouTube channel (via Reddit), and it showcases a person using Google Assistant voice commands on the Galaxy Watch 4. This has, once again, sparked rumors that Google Assistant support for the Galaxy Watch 4 could roll out soon.

Interestingly, Samsung has published the same ad in several other regions, suggesting that the company could roll out Google Assistant support globally. However, as 9to5Google notes, some of the other ads have an upload date of March 10, so we’re not sure if Samsung has the update ready for rollout or not.

Currently, we have no official confirmation from Samsung regarding the Google Assistant rollout. So we can’t say for sure if you’ll get the feature in the coming days. We’re keeping our eyes peeled for the update, and we’ll make sure to let you know as soon as it starts rolling out. Meanwhile, you can check out Samsung’s ad by clicking on the YouTube video embedded above.

