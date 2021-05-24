Samsung adds four new models to its Smart Monitor lineup

In November last year, Samsung introduced a new range of Smart Monitors that offered features commonly found on the company’s smart TVs. Based on Samsung’s proprietary Tizen OS, the Samsung Smart Monitor range offered users a new all-in-one experience with wireless DeX support, Bixby voice controls, and support for a host of popular streaming services. The Smart Monitors made their way to the Indian market earlier this year in April. Now, Samsung is adding four new models to the lineup.

The second-gen Samsung Smart Monitor lineup includes a 43-inch Smart Monitor M7 model that features a 4K UHD display and HDR10 support, an entry-level 24-inch Smart Monitor M5 model with an FHD display, and new white variants of the existing 27-inch and 32-inch Smart Monitor M5 models. The new 43-inch Smart Monitor M7 is now the most premium offering in the lineup, and it comes with a new all-in-one solar-powered remote made from recycled plastic. The two new models have a 16:9 display, a 178-degree viewing angle, 250nits of peak brightness, and HDR10 support. The monitors also include 10W speakers.

The new Samsung Smart Monitor lineup comes with some significant upgrades on the software front, including a TV Plus feature to give users access to free live TV and on-demand content, a Universal Guide feature that offers content recommendations based on the users’ viewing patterns, and customizable voice assistant support. The last feature is particularly useful, as it will let users change the voice assistant on their Smart Monitors to the Google Assistant or Amazon’s Alexa. Furthermore, Samsung will update the Remote Access feature to “PC on Screen” in June, which will enable “simple and secure connectivity between the Smart Monitor and external PCs for improved usability.”

Samsung hasn’t shared pricing and availability information for the new Smart Monitors at the moment. We’ll update this post as soon as the company shares more details. You can learn more about the new Smart Monitor range by heading over to Samsung’s website.