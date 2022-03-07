Samsung adds Galaxy S22 and Galaxy Tab S8 series devices to its Remote Test Lab

In a bid to help app developers test their apps on its latest flagships, Samsung has now added the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy Tab S8 series devices to its Remote Test Lab. For the unaware, Samsung’s Remote Test Lab (RTL) service gives app developers a way to test their apps on real Samsung Galaxy devices connected to the cloud, allowing them to test the performance of their apps and fine-tune them before the rollout.

Samsung routinely adds new devices to the RTL service to ensure that app developers get to test their apps on the latest Samsung hardware. Last year, the company added its flagship Galaxy S21 series, along with the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3, to the RTL service. And today, the company has added the recently released Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus, Galaxy S22 Ultra, Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8 Plus, and Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra to the list.

Using the service, developers can now remotely install APK files on Galaxy S22 and Galaxy Tab S8 series devices, choose the language they want to test their app in and even share their screen to test the app with another member of their team. This is a great way for app developers to test their apps on the latest Samsung hardware without spending thousands of dollars on new devices.

To use the service, all you need is a reliable internet connection, a free Samsung Developers account, Java Runtime Environment 7 or later with Java Web Start installed, and you’re good to go. It’s worth noting that the service has some limitations, including the fact that audio, additional peripherals, multi-touch, and camera are not supported.

Samsung gives developers 20 credits each day to use the RTL service, which gets a maximum of 5 hours per day of remote access.

Source: Samsung