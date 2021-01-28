Samsung adds the Galaxy S21 to its Remote Test Lab

Developers can now test their apps and themes on the Galaxy S21 series via Samsung’s Remote Test Lab.

Samsung’s Remote Test Lab service provides developers with the opportunity to test their apps on real Galaxy devices—no need to have one on-hand. These devices are real Samsung smartphones connected to the cloud, which developers can control remotely.

Being able to test apps on the Galaxy S21 series via the Remote Test Lab will give developers the chance to ensure they work properly on OneUI 3.1. It will also allow developers to verify they look nice on the different hardware; the Galaxy S21 features a 6.2-inch display; the Galaxy S21 features a 6.7-inch display; and the Galaxy S21 Ultra features a 6.8-inch display.

Samsung’s Remote Test Lab is immensely helpful because it makes development more accessible to developers who don’t have the means to buy every new flagship. Developers can remotely install APK files on the new Galaxy S21 series and do all kinds of testing. Samsung allows users to choose the language they want to test the device in and also share your screen so you can test with another member of your team.

Samsung last year added the Galaxy Note 20 series to the Remote Test Lab, while the Z Fold 2 and Z Flip are also available to test. It’s worth noting that the service limits how long you can spend testing your app. Developers receive 20 credits each, which is good for 5 hours of testing per day.

Signing up for a developer account with Samsung is free. To access the Remote Test Lab, you simply need a reliable internet connection and Java Runtime Environment 7 or later with Java Web Start installed.

Samsung is kicking off the year on a high note with the Galaxy S21 series, which you can learn all about in our comprehensive guide. You can also read our early review of the Galaxy S21 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Forums ||| Galaxy S21+ Forums ||| Galaxy S21 Ultra Forums