Key Takeaways Circle to Search is a game-changer, like a supercharged Google Lens integrated into the OS for quick information retrieval.

Note summarization provides bullet points for lengthy notes, handy for getting a quick overview without diving into the details.

Image editing with Magic Eraser feature allows effortless object removal or movement in photos, enhancing their visual appeal.

Samsung introduced a ton of AI features with the Samsung Galaxy S24 series, and those AI features are now coming to other devices in Samsung's lineup. I use the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 as my daily driver, and with those features recently coming to my device, these are my favorites that I use on a daily basis.

1 Circle to search

By far the best feature

Circle to Search is my favorite Samsung AI feature by far, and that's because of how useful it is. It took a bit of getting used to given that I used to hold down on the center middle navigation bar to bring up the application switcher, but I quickly changed how I used my smartphone to no longer randomly trigger Circle to Search when I don't need it.

If you've ever seen something in an image or on your screen and wanted to find out more about it, that's exactly what Circle to Search is for. It's basically a supercharged Google Lens that's part of the operating system and makes it easy to find whatever you want really quickly. This is the AI feature I use the most on my Galaxy Z Fold 5 since it came out, and I'd find it hard to go back to no longer having it.

2 Note summarization

Get bullet points for your notes

The Galaxy S24 phones can turn entire chunks of text into another language or use generative AI to format the text like summaries or bullet points.

If you've taken really long notes on your Galaxy smartphone, Samsung's generative AI can sum up the main points in your note to bullet points. While I don't typically take long notes in Samsung Notes, you can take documents that you have on other platforms, like Google Docs, and paste them into Samsung Notes. From there, you can summarize the contents, and get some pretty accurate bullet points about what the content is about.

This feature is great for getting a cursory overview of what the main highlights are, but it isn't a replacement for just reading the entire thing. If you're in a hurry or don't care about the fluff, though, then this feature is. a powerful one that you may find yourself using more than you expected to. I know I do.

3 Image editing

Magic Eraser on steroids

If you remember Google's Magic Eraser, where you could remove anything from a photo in seconds, you can do the same on Samsung Galaxy smartphones now, too. You can simply circle any object to move it or remove it entirely from an image, and it works surprisingly well. It's a pretty basic feature in how you use it, but there's plenty of reason to use it.

As for why you may want a feature like this, you might want to remove something from a photo that you feel takes away from the power of the photo, or you want to do something like remove a photobomber. It's well worth playing with this feature to see what exactly it's capable of, and it can even work on your older photos too!

4 Web page summarization

Ever come across a page that's just too long?

If you've found an article that you just want to get the main points from, Samsung's Browser Assistant can summarize everything on the page for you. It'll put it all into a bunch of bullet points that you can quickly and concisely take information from, though it's not a replacement for just reading the article yourself.

Nevertheless, it's worth trying out to see if it can improve your browser experience. It's a great way to summarize pages you just need quick information from without the full details.

There are other features added too

These aren't the only AI features Samsung added to OneUI, with more relating to phone calls and live translation, transcriptions in the voice recorder, and much more. These are the features I personally use on a daily basis though, and they're genuinely useful AI features that can improve your smartphone experience.

We've been talking about AI for a long time now, but it's about time that we've started to get actually useful features. Gone are the days of AI-powered gimmicks that aim to differentiate a smartphone and nothing more, and we welcome the advent of features that improve our phone usage on a day to day basis.