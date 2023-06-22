Samsung 990 PRO SSD 2TB
Samsung's 990 Pro is one of the best PCIe 4.0 M.2 drives you can buy. And now, the 2TB drive has been marked down 45% for a limited time, which makes it the perfect time to buy.
If you've been looking to stock up on storage, Samsung's got you covered, offering plenty of discounts on some of its best microSD and SD cards, along with its portable and internal SSDs. Whether you're looking to upgrade your laptop, find a solid external drive to back up all your cherished files, or just trying to get more storage space for your camera — these are going to be the best options out there right now.
microSD cards
- SAMSUNG EVO Select 256GB microSD with adapter (Save 55%)
- SAMSUNG PRO Plus 512GB microSDXC with adapter (Save 25%)
- SAMSUNG PRO Plus 128GB microSD with adapter (Save 32%)
SD cards
- SAMSUNG EVO Plus 128GB SDXC card (Save 35%)
- SAMSUNG PRO Plus 256GB SDXC card (Save 21%)
- SAMSUNG PRO Plus 128GB SDXC card (Save 22%)
- SAMSUNG PRO Plus 64GB SDXC card (Save 23%)
- SAMSUNG PRO Plus 128GB SDXC card and reader (Save 58%)
Portable SSD drives
- SAMSUNG T7 2TB Portable SSD and 2 months of Adobe CC Photography Titan Gray (Save 12%)
- SAMSUNG T7 2TB Portable SSD and 2 months of Adobe CC Photography Red (Save 57%)
- SAMSUNG T7 2TB Portable SSD and 2 months of Adobe CC Photography Blue (Save 13%)
- SAMSUNG T7 Shield 2TB Portable SSD Black (Save 16%)
- SAMSUNG T7 Shield 2TB Portable SSD Blue (Save 48%)
- SAMSUNG T7 Shield 2TB Portable SSD Beige (Save 7%)
Internal SSD
- SAMSUNG 990 PRO 2TB with Heatsink (Save 25%)
- SAMSUNG 980 PRO 1TB and 2 months of Adobe CC Photography (Save 25%)
- SAMSUNG 870 EVO 1TB SATA III 2.5" SSD (Save 17%)
While we have some excellent promotions on memory here, these deals are just the beginning. With Amazon Prime Day approaching and early deals being posted daily, we can only hope to see better promotions as we get closer to the July 11 start date. Of course, check back frequently, as we're going to be sharing some of the best deals on CPUs and GPUs, SSDs, laptops, monitors, PC accessories, earbuds, and more for Prime Day 2023