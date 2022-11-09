The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is considered one of the most accessible foldable smartphones. Currently, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 is offered in four different colors, and there is also a Bespoke Edition where the front, rear, and frame colors can be customized. But if that wasn't enough, and you needed something more exclusive, Samsung has announced a new collaboration with Maison Margiela, introducing the Galaxy Z Flip 4 Maison Margiela Edition.

As you can probably tell from the image, the limited edition Galaxy Z Flip 4 has a bit more flair than the usual model, offering a unique design that doesn't go overboard. Samsung claims that the two have created something "radical" that makes use of Maison Margiela’s design philosophy. For example, the 'weaved' color that you see isn't just plain white but a custom white color infused with a touch of gray to make it pop. In addition to the custom color, Margiela’s décortiqué style is incorporated, offering lines that simulate the internal circuitry.

Not only does the exterior get unique changes, but so does the software. The wallpaper and icons have been customized, capturing the signature styles of Maison Margiela. The theme also translates to the two cases included with the smartphone, one that features hand-painted leather with simple stitching, and the other makes use of Margiela's iconic numeric coding ring. The handset will even come in a custom box featuring the "idea of inversion and exposing the rough surface of the inner pulp material to provide a packaging design that has never been seen before."

If this looks like something you'd want to own, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 Maison Margiela Edition will be available starting on December 1. It will be a limited release, made available in China (Hong Kong), France, and Korea. Unfortunately, pricing was not shared, but you can probably bet that this limited edition piece won't come cheap. If your interest in the Galaxy Z Flip 4 has been piqued, you can check out these current deals available for the phone.

Source: Samsung