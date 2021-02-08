Samsung brings Android 11 to its Galaxy A51 5G, Galaxy A71 5G, and Galaxy M30s

Samsung is bringing Android 11 with One UI 3.0 to three more devices this week, growing its portfolio of handsets that feature the latest version of Android. The devices being updated are the Galaxy A51 5G, Galaxy A71 5G, and Galaxy M30s.

It appears the firmware update for the Galaxy M30s is only available in India at the moment, but it should roll out to additional markets in the coming days. The latest firmware version is identified as M307FXXU4CUAG, with the update weighing in at nearly 2GB.

The same update of Android 11 with One UI 3.0 is also rolling out to the Galaxy A51 5G and Galaxy A71 5G. Samsung recently introduced the same update to the Galaxy A51 and Galaxy Cover Pro and also began beta testing the release for the Galaxy A51 5G.

Android 11 with One UI 3.0 update for the Galaxy M30s

With such an expansive portfolio of mid-range and high-end devices, it’s difficult to keep track of what Samsung has updated to Android 11 with One UI 3.0. The company has constantly updated devices with stable and beta releases, which is remarkable considering the number of products it releases.

All of the updated firmware releases include the January 2021 security patch, according to the release notes.

Samsung describes One UI 3.0 as being designed to help users focus on what matters.

“Our visual redesign has improved the places you visit the most, like the Home screen and quick panel, to reduce distractions, highlight important information, and make your experience more consistent,” Samsung’s release notes explain. “Performance improvements will help apps run quicker while using less battery power. And One UI 3 puts control in your hands with new privacy controls, one-time permissions, and enhanced Digital Wellbeing.”

If your Samsung device hasn’t yet been updated to Android 11 with One UI 3.0, Samsung has shared a roadmap that includes a few dozen devices, from the Galaxy Fold to the Galaxy Tab A.