Samsung rolls out Android 11 for Galaxy Tab S6 Lite and Galaxy Note 10 Lite

Samsung’s rollout of Android 11 to its lineup of devices continues, with the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite and Note 10 Lite the latest to receive the update.

According to SamMobile, it’s unclear of the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite’s update is One UI 3.0 or One UI 3.1, the latter of which is already rolling out to the Galaxy Tab S6. The update to Android 11 is rolling out beginning today to those in France who own the LTE model.

SamMobile points out the system update, version P615XXU4CUBB, is months ahead of Samsung’s previously revealed software release roadmap.

Samsung is also rolling out the One UI 3.1 update to the Galaxy Note 10 Lite. The company previously released the same update for devices such as the Galaxy S20 series, Galaxy S10, and the Galaxy Z Fold 2.

Like the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, the update for the Galaxy Note 10 Lite is rolling out first in France, and carries the firmware version N770FXXU7EUB3 with the March 2021 security patch. There’s no official changelog for the update, but expect there to be plenty of new features.

Samsung has seriously stepped up its update game in recent months, with a good portion of its mobile lineup already updated to One UI 3.0 and above. The jump from One UI 3.0 to One UI 3.1 isn’t huge, but it does bring some nice productivity features to Samsung’s tablets.

If you don’t see the update for your devices, it may be available over the next few days. You can always go to your Settings > Software update to check if it’s available.

We started a lively discussion about Samsung’s much-improved update schedule — something the company struggled with in the past. And it’s not just more timely updates to get new features on older devices, but the promise to provide its phones with four years of security updates going forward.