Samsung announces One UI Watch 4.5 with a new QWERTY keyboard, accessibility features, and more

After rolling out three One UI Watch 4.5 beta builds over the last few weeks, Samsung has now officially announced the update. The stable release is based on Wear OS 3.5 and it brings several new features, including a much-needed QWERTY keyboard, accessibility features, improved watch face customization, and more.

According to a recent blog post from the company, One UI Watch 4.5 will start rolling out to the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic soon. It will include a new QWERTY keyboard with swipe input support, which is a major step up from the T-9 keyboard that originally shipped with the watches. It will also offer dictation and handwriting input support, giving users access to multiple input methods.

One UI Watch 4.5 will also bring dual-SIM support to Samsung’s Wear OS smartwatches. This new feature will let users set a preferred SIM on their Galaxy smartphone, which will automatically sync with the Galaxy Watch. Users will be able to check the current SIM on the watch itself, and if they pick the “Ask always” setting on the phone, they will see the familiar SIM selection on their watches while making a call.

As mentioned earlier, One UI Watch 4.5 also brings better watch face customizability to the Galaxy Watch 4 series. The new customization options will let you add your favorite watch face in various color combinations and with different complications to the favorites list for easier access.

Lastly, One UI Watch 4.5 brings some handy accessibility features to the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. These include new hue and contrast adjustments for those who face issues distinguishing colors, the ability to reduce transparency and blur effects, and an option to completely eliminate all animations.

Furthermore, the update brings sound balance settings to the Galaxy Watch, and touch interaction settings to customize the touch input duration. All of these new accessibility settings will be available in a new menu in the watch settings.

One UI Watch 4.5 with all the new features mentioned above will roll out to users in the third quarter of this year. Samsung says that the update will include more new features, but the company is yet to release any details about the same.

Source: Samsung