It looks like Google is once again a bit delayed with its own security update for Pixel devices, but Samsung has delivered its April security update to a handful of its smartphones that includes the Galaxy S23, Galaxy Z Fold 4, and Galaxy Z Flip 4. As far as fixes go, per usual, you're going to get a lot here, the latest update fixing over 50 issues. In addition, each device will come with its own fixes and improvements too.

When it comes to the Galaxy S23 series, users will get security patches and bug fixes, but will also gain access to the latest cameras updates that hit users in South Korea last month. The camera update is an important one, as it brings a much-needed change to the phone's way of handling autofocus. Previously, users were at the mercy of the autofocusing system locking on before taking a photo, now, users will get an instant response when tapping the shutter button, making it possible to really capture the moment.

The camera update also brings a new message to users when in low light situations, and will also prevent banding from occurring when taking photo where the sky is the backdrop. There are also improvements to the stabilization when taking videos at 1080p at 60 frames per second, and Samsung has also addressed an issue where a green line could show up on the left-hand side of the display when taking photos or videos. These are just a handful on things being addressed, but as you can tell, this is quite a substantial update. Right now, the update, S91xBXXU1AWC8, seems to be rolling out to those in India and Europe.

Those with the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 in the United States will be happy to know that the new update is rolling out to handsets. For now, the update is rolling out to T-Mobile subscribers, but should arrive to other carrier versions as well. The software version for the Z Flip 4 comes in as F721U1UES2CWC9, while the Z Fold 4 comes in as F936U1UES2CWC9. Again, these are currently only available on T-Mobile branded units, but other carriers models shouldn't be far behind.

If you happen to own one of these devices mentioned above, you can head into the settings menu, then the Software update section, and then choose Download and install. If the OTA update is available, the handset will let you know, and you can proceed to download and update your device. If not, you'll just have to be patient.

Source: 9to5Google