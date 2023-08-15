Key Takeaways Images have leaked online showing off an alleged prototype of Samsung's upcoming XR headset.

The prototype XR headset features four front-mounted tracking cameras, Exynos 2200, and could arrive with color passthrough.

The product will not rely on a physical controller, but instead make use of hand and eye tracking.

Samsung first shared its plans for a new XR device back in February during its Galaxy Unpacked event. While it didn't show off any new products or software, it did bring partners Qualcomm and Google on stage to share the news. The three touted their partnership for new experiences, sharing how working together, the companies would bring a new augmented reality experience to consumers. Several months later, we're getting our first look at what this partnership looks like, with leaked images of a prototype headset, along with the device's specifications.

Source: Gyro Technology

While the source material has been pulled from the internet, UploadVR was able to report the news early, sharing the images and specifications from the original website. Of course, since this is an alleged prototype, the images don't show off a sleek device, but instead, offers those interested, an early look at a more clunky and unpolished device.

Source: Gyro Technology

Of course, that's to be expected from a prototype, but more importantly, we do get to see some of the important technology behind the headset in its current form, like its four front-mounted tracking cameras. In addition, UploadVR reports that the device will make use of pancake lenses and it will feature color passthrough. As far as its processor, the headset is currently being powered by Samsung's Exynos 2200 SoC.

While this all seems like pretty much what you'd expect from the headset in 2023, the one part that's a bit different is that apparently, this product will not make use of a physical controller but will instead rely on a user's hands and eyes for inputs. As mentioned before this is just an alleged prototype, so it's hard to say exactly what will arrive when this device is retail-ready.

As far as pricing goes, that's also unknown at this point, so we'll just have to wait until more information surfaces or an official announcement takes place. Of course, competition in this space will be quite tough, especially with Meta looking to make its Quest 3 available later this year, and Apple releasing its Vision Pro next year.