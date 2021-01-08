Samsung begins pre-reservations for Galaxy S21 series in India

Samsung is all set to start 2021 with a bang with the upcoming Galaxy S21 series. The Galaxy Unpacked event will take place on January 14, where we’re expecting the launch of at least three new smartphones, new Galaxy Buds Pro truly wireless earbuds, a Bluetooth tracker called the Galaxy Smart Tag, and a new color of the Galaxy Active 2. Now, as we inch closer to the official launch, Samsung India has opened up pre-registration for the Galaxy S21 series.

Pre-registrations for the Galaxy S21 series are live on Samsung India’s website and Samsung Shop App. Interested users can pre-register their interest in the smartphone by paying a token amount of ₹2,000. This will give users a Next Galaxy VIP Pass, which in turn will give them a ₹2,000 discount when they pre-order the device after it gets launched. Samsung is also throwing in a free “Smart clear cover” worth ₹3,849 as a pre-registration incentive. It isn’t immediately clear which case this is, as the press release did not further elaborate.

Pre-registrations are open from today till the launch day. Users have the option to cancel the VIP Pass voucher at any time and avail full refund. The registration process is pretty straightforward: users are required to provide their basic contact details and PIN code, followed by the payment of ₹2,000 at checkout. After successful registration, the user will receive the VIP Pass via email. If you were looking to get yourself either of the three new upcoming devices, this pre-registration in the run-up to the launch and pre-order and subsequent sale gives you a free case. Samsung may have some other pre-order offers too, so if the case is not as enticing to you, you could try your luck in waiting until the launch to know more about the pre-order offers.

As a refresher, the Galaxy S21 series will consist of three smartphones, just like the last year. There will be a standard Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Plus, and Galaxy S21 Ultra. All three devices will feature a 120Hz AMOLED display, multi-camera setup on the back, Exynos 2100 or Snapdragon 888 chipset, ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner, IP68 rating, and 25W USB PD fast charging support. The phones will run the latest One UI 3.1 based on Andriod 11 and will support UWB technology, Bluetooth 5.1, and USB 3.2.

The Unpacked event will take place on Thursday, January 14th at 10:00 AM ET (8:30 PM IST) and will be live-streamed on Samsung’s website.