Samsung has updated Bixby, its AI helper, with some child-centric features that should alleviate any worries parents have about their kids using the service.

According to a Samsung Community post, the February update for Bixby contains a new mode specifically for children (via SamMobile). Parents can access this by heading into their Samsung account > create a group for family > set up a child account. With this, parents can decide which devices will allow their child's account to exist as an added level of safety for them, as well. This Bixby for kids update is designed for children under 13 years old with the ability to ask Bixby questions, listen to stories, play music, and play games.

On the surface, this kid-friendly version of Bixby is pretty much the same as the one adults can use with no restrictions. However, Bixby will only return child-safe, age-appropriate answers and other pieces of content to them. Considering this feature is designed with kids in mind, Samsung has most likely included games that do not contain ads and do not track a child's activity while using the service. There may also be an included soft lock for online purchases to ensure your child isn't accidentally spending money without warning.

For the moment, Samsung informs that this feature is only supported in the U.S. and Korea. The company will look to bring support to additional regions at some point in the future. For the regions currently set to receive Bixby's child-friendly update, it appears to be a gradual rollout as Samsung hasn't defined a set timeline for reception.

The Korean OEM's Bixby update is just another kid-friendly step it's taken for parents. Samsung Kids is a dedicated mode for Galaxy devices that allows kids to use their parent's phones safely. Parents also have the ability to decide which downloaded apps are safe to appear for their child during their use, and they can also monitor their screen time and set limits if need be.

Source: Samsung Community

Via: SamMobile