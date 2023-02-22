Samsung's Bixby has been around for nearly six years and although it hasn't always been loved by the community, the company has still managed to put effort behind its product. With this, it's brought numerous improvements to the digital assistant over the years, introducing better language compatibility, stability improvements, and more. Now, the company has announced its latest update to Bixby, bringing more change, like enhanced performance, an improved user experience, and some unique features using AI.

With the latest update, Bixby will become a tad more versatile, allowing users to answer phone calls using messages with Bixby Text Call. The service takes messages that have been typed and converts them to audio, giving users a new tool to communicate. But what takes this feature over the top is that users will also have the ability to create an "AI generated copy of their voice," making Bixby Text Call seem more natural. As of now, it looks like this feature is only available in Korean, but hopefully it will have a wider roll-out to support and include more languages in the near future.

Bixby will now also offer support for a custom wake phrase, again, giving users more versatility when it comes to interacting with Samsung's digital assistant. It's also going to be a little smarter going forward, as it will now understand context with some requests. An example of this enhanced understanding would allow Bixby to match specific music with certain types of workouts in Samsung Health or saving schedules using Samsung's Calendar app. Going forward, Bixby commands will be less reliant on connecting to the internet to process, meaning you don't have to have an online connection to perform some simpler tasks like requesting to set a timer or taking a screenshot.

YoungJip Kim, who is the Executive Vice President and Head of Artificial Intelligence Team in Mobile eXperience Business stated:

When Samsung first launched Bixby as a voice assistant, it was part of a vision to create a human-to-machine interface that makes life easier and can advance over time with Samsung Galaxy innovation.Today, we introduce updates to build a more intelligent interface that is proactive and adaptive, giving people greater control over their mobile experience.

These changes will no doubt be a welcome boost for Bixby users. Samsung states that the updates for Bixby have rolled out so if you're interested, you can download the latest update for the app and try out these new enhancements. While the update is available to all Galaxy devices, the Bixby Text Call feature will only be available on the Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy Z Fold 4, and Galaxy Z Flip 4 in English and Korean for now.

Furthermore, the Bixby Custom Voice Creator will only be available "select models" including the latest the Galaxy S23 series handsets. If you don't see the update, just make sure to periodically check, as roll out could be slower in some regions compared to others.

Source: Samsung