There have been some impressive Black Friday deals over the past few days, with phenomenal discounts on SSDs, laptops, monitors, TVs, smartphones, and more. With that said, Samsung's Black Friday sales event is coming to a close, which means this is going to be your last chance to score some monster savings on the brand's best products. So let's go ahead and check out all the great deals one last time.
Portable SSDs
Portable SSDs offer a great way to store data, especially if you want a drive that offers lightning-fast read and write speeds. While they can be expensive, the price of drives has been coming down over the past year, which means you can often pick one up at a great price. With that said, Samsung makes some of the best SSDs available, and its portable drive selection is top-tier, offering an excellent range of sizes, and styles to choose from.
Samsung T9 Portable SSD2TB model$150 $240 Save $90
The latest portable SSD from Samsung features blazing fast read and write speeds that top out at 2,000MB/s.
Samsung T7 Shield$120 $160 Save $40
This durable portable SSD from Samsung features read and write speeds of up to 1,050MB/s.
SSDs
SSDs are the way to go if you're looking to upgrade the storage of your laptop, desktop or PlayStation 5. Samsung's SSDs offer excellent speeds and are extremely reliable. Right now, the brand is offering great deals on its top-of-the-line 990 Pro series, and is also discounting its 980 series as well.
Samsung 990 PRO SSD 2TB$120 $220 Save $100
Samsung's 990 Pro is one of the fastest PCIe 4.0 M.2 drives you'll be able to buy. It's expensive, but with 2TB of capacity and speeds of up to 7,450MB/s, this is going to transform your PC into a monster.
Samsung 980 Pro 2TB$130 $180 Save $50
One of the fastest SSDs money can buy and a perfect addition to any PC, or even the PS5 as some serious library storage.
Samsung 970 EVO Plus SSD$135 $170 Save $35
The Samsung 970 EVO Plus is a fantastic PCIe 3.0 SSD for those who are not chasing cutting-edge SSD technology. Its sequential reads and writes are pretty good and it's a perfect upgrade for any laptop or desktop.
TVs
Samsung makes some of the best TVs available and, for a limited time, you can save big on some of its most popular offerings. So, whether you're looking for an OLED TV with vibrant colors or just want to go big with a 98-inch monster, these deals are going to be for you.
Samsung S90C OLED83-inch model$3500 $5400 Save $1900
The Samsung S90C is an updated 2023 model of one of the most popular OLED TVs from last year. It's available in 55, 65, 77, and 83-inch screen sizes, all of which offer a great experience for media consumption. This particular TV is also great for gaming, with support for 4K@144Hz, low input lag, quick response times, and more.
Samsung 98-inch Class Q80C QLED 4K TV98-inches$5000 $8000 Save $3000
The Samsung Q80C is an updated 2023 model of one of the brand's most popular QLED TVs from last year. It's available in a variety of sizes, with the 98-inch model being the largest. This particular TV can handle pretty much anything you can throw at it.
Samsung The Frame 4K QLED TV75-inch model$2000 $3000 Save $1000
A unique TV that not only functions as an entertainment piece but can also become a work of art while not using it. The Samsung frame uses a QLED panel with HDR10+, making it great for content consumption and gaming.
- Samsung Neo QLED 8K QN900C (Save $1800)
- Samsung Neo QLED 8K QN800C (Save $900)
- Samsung S95C OLED 4K Smart TV (Save $900)
- The Terrace Full Sun Outdoor QLED 4K Smart TV (Save $3000)
Laptops
Samsung might better be known for its amazing smartphones, but it's also got a great line of laptops too. The Galaxy Book is in its third iteration, and there are a number of styles to choose from. So no matter what you're looking for, Samsung's got you covered.
Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra$2400 $3000 Save $600
The Galaxy Book 3 Ultra is the most powerful device in the entire Galaxy Book lineup, with 13th-generation Intel Core H-series processors and Nvidia RTX graphics.
Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360Get up to $732 instant trade-in credit$1300 $1900 Save $600
The Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 is a 16-inch convertible laptop with a stunning AMOLED display and 13th-generation Intel Core processors. A 5G model is also on the way.
Samsung Galaxy Book 3 ProGet up to $732 instant trade-in credit$1050 $1450 Save $400
The Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro is a premium aluminum laptop with 13th-generation Intel Core processors and options for a 14-inch or 16-inch screen.
Monitors
Samsung Odyssey G9$900 $1500 Save $600
The Samsung Odyssey is an incredible gaming monitor that's as big as two screens side-by-side. It has ultrawide Quad HD resolution, a 240Hz refresh rate, and HDR 1000 support.
Samsung M80C Smart Monitor$400 $700 Save $300
The Samsung Smart Monitor M8 (M80C) is a 32-inch 4K monitor with great colors and runs the brand's Tizen OS. What makes this monitor special is that it can run independently of devices that are plugged in, which means access to productivity apps, video streaming services, and more.
Samsung Smart Monitor M70B$380 $500 Save $120
The Samsung Smart Monitor M7 (M70B) is a large 32-inch monitor with an ultra-sharp 4K resolution. What's most interesting, though, is that it runs Tizen, so it can access apps like Netflix, Disney+, and even Microsoft Office without your PC. It also connects easily via USB-C and charges your tablet at 65W, and it makes it easy to cast content from your phone, too.