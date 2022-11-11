Get up to $350 off on the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and up to $225 off on the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

A few retailers have been offering some amazing early Black Friday smartphone deals for the last few days. But if you still haven't managed to pick up a new phone at a discounted price, you'd be glad to know that Samsung has now kicked off its early Black Friday sale.

During the sale period, you get deep discounts on its latest flagships, including the Galaxy S22 series, the Galaxy Z Fold 4, and the Galaxy Z Flip 4. You can also save up to $1000 with enhanced trade-in credits on eligible purchases, making Samsung's early Black Friday sale one of the best opportunities to grab a Galaxy flagship at an affordable price.

Although the sale is live for everyone in the U.S., XDA readers can get additional discounts thanks to our exclusive early access promos. Simply follow the links below to save up to $75 extra on your new Galaxy device and get some additional benefits.

Early Black Friday deals on Samsung foldables

During its Early Black Friday sale, Samsung is offering attractive discounts on its latest foldables, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4. You can get a flat $100 off on the Galaxy Z Flip 4 with up to $600 enhanced trade-in credit with eligible devices and a flat $300 off on the Galaxy Z Fold 4 with up to $1000 enhanced trade-in credit. XDA readers can save an additional $50 on both phones by using the following links.

If you don't have a trade-in, that's OK too. You'll get a heftier discount, with $200 ff of the Galaxy Z Flip 4 or $450 off of the Galaxy Z Fold 4.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Get a flat $350 discount on the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and up to $1000 enhanced trade-in credit with eligible devices, or a $450 discount without a trade-in, by using this link to make your purchase.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Get a flat $150 discount on the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and up to $600 enhanced trade-in credit with eligible devices, or a $200 discount without a trade-in, by following this link to make your purchase.

Early Black Friday deals on other Galaxy phones and tablets

Along with the foldables, Samsung's flagship Galaxy S22 series and the popular Galaxy S21 FE are available at attractive discounts during the company's early Black Friday sale. You can get a flat $150 discount on the top-of-the-line Galaxy S22 Ultra, a $100 discount on the Galaxy S22 Plus, and a $50 discount on the base model until November 13. From November 14 to 17, Samsung will offer instant store credits of the same value instead of a flat discount. However, you won't get store credit with the base model.

Thanks to our exclusive early access promos, XDA readers can get better discounts ($75 extra on the Galaxy S22 Ultra, $50 extra on the Galaxy S22 Plus, and $25 extra on the Galaxy S22) through the sale period by using the following links to make the purchase. Even if you buy the devices after November 13, you will get a flat discount. No store credit shenanigans.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Get a flat $225 discount and up to $700 enhanced trade-in credit when you buy the Galaxy S22 Ultra using this link.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus Save $150 on the Galaxy S22 Plus and get up to $600 enhanced trade-in credit on purchases made using this link.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Buy the Galaxy S22 using this link and get a flat $75 discount and up to $500 enhanced trade-in credit.

In addition, you can get enhanced trade-in credits up to $700 for the Galaxy S22 Ultra, $600 for the Galaxy S22 Plus, and $500 for the regular Galaxy S22 during the entire sale period.

If you don't want to spend the big bucks on a flagship, you can buy the affordable Galaxy S21 FE during the sale period and get $75 in Galaxy store credit and up to $350 enhanced trade-in credit with your purchase. Using the following link, XDA readers can get a flat $100 on the purchase, no store credits, and enhanced trade-in credits up to $350.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Buy the Galaxy S21 FE using this link and get a flat $100 discount and up to $350 enhanced trade-in credit with eligible devices.

Those on the lookout for a new tablet can save up to $300 on select Galaxy Tab S8 models. However, unlike the previously mentioned deals, the Galaxy Tab S8 deals are only available as early access promos. You can check them out by following the link below.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Save up to $300 on select Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 models by following this link.

Early Black Friday deals on Samsung earbuds and smartwatches

Samsung's early Black Friday sale is not limited to just smartphones and tablets. The company is also offering some deals on its earbuds and smartwatches. For instance, you can get a free wireless charger with the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro by using the following link to buy the earbuds. In addition, you can get $70 off on the LTE variant of the Galaxy Watch 5 and $50 off on the Bluetooth-only model.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Get a free wireless charger with the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro when you purchase the earbuds using this link.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Get a $70 discount on the LTE Galaxy Watch 5 or save $50 on the Bluetooth-only model by using this link to make your purchase.

Samsung will also offer discounts on other products in its portfolio during its early Black Friday sale. We'll add more deals to this page as soon as they go live, so make sure to check back in sometime.