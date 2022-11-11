Samsung's Black Friday sale is live early, giving you a chance to grab the latest Galaxy flagships, tablets, smartwatches, and more before the holiday rush. The company has some amazing deals on the Galaxy S22 series, the Galaxy S21 FE, the Galaxy Watch 5, and the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro that you can grab by heading to our Samsung Black Friday deals hub. You can also snag the Galaxy Z Flip 4 at an attractive price during the sale event, which is a great buy for those looking to try out foldables but don't want to spend the big bucks on the Galaxy Z Fold 4.

During Samsung's Black Friday sale, you can get a $150 discount on the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and an additional $600 enhanced trade-in credit with eligible devices. If you don't have an old phone for the trade-in benefits, Samsung will give you a flat $200 discount on your purchase. That brings the Galaxy Z Flip 4 down to just $799, which is honestly a great price for a foldable device featuring flagship hardware. Simply follow the link below to grab the deal.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Get a flat $150 discount with up to $600 enhanced trade-in credits on the Galaxy Z Flip 4 during Samsung's Black Friday sale. If you don't have an old phone for the trade-in benefits, Samsung will give you $200 off on your purchase. View at Samsung

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is the latest clamshell from Samsung featuring a 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED display that refreshes at 120Hz, a 1.9-inch Super AMOLED cover screen, Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chip paired with 8GB RAM, and a larger 3,700mAh battery with 25W fast charging support.

The foldable phone also features a respectable dual camera setup on the back, consisting of 12MP primary and 12MP ultra-wide cameras, along with a 10MP selfie shooter for video calls. Other noteworthy features include a durable aluminum chassis, IPX8 water resistance, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection.

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is available in four standard colorways, along with a host of Bespoke Edition customization options and a couple of exclusive colorways only available on Samsung's website.