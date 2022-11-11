Samsung has kicked off its Black Friday sale early, and the company is offering some attractive discounts on its flagship smartphones, tablets, earbuds, and smartwatches. Along with deals on the Galaxy S22 series and the Galaxy S21 FE, Samsung is also offering a flat discount on the Galaxy Z Fold 4 during the event. If you've been eyeing the flagship foldable but have talked yourself out of the purchase due to its insane $1,800 price tag, now is a great time to seal the deal.

During Samsung's Black Friday sale, XDA readers can get a flat $350 discount on the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and up to $1,000 enhanced trade-in credits with eligible devices. However, if you don't have an old device to trade in, you can opt for a flat $450 discount on your purchase. Simply follow the link below to grab the offer before stocks run out.

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is one of the best foldable phones on the market, and it offers everything you expect to see on a flagship Android device. It features a gorgeous 7.6-inch QXGA+ foldable Dynamic AMOLED panel that refreshes at 120Hz, a 6.2-inch 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED cover screen, Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chip paired with 12GB RAM, and a substantial 4,400mAh battery with 25W fast charging support.

Samsung also offers an improved camera setup on the Galaxy Z Fold 4, consisting of 50MP primary, 12MP ultra-wide, and 10MP telephoto cameras on the back and a 10MP selfie shooter on the cover screen. You also get a 4MP under-display camera on the main foldable display for video calls. Other noteworthy features include S Pen support, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, a durable aluminum frame, IPX8 water resistance, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection.

If the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is still a bit pricey for you at $1,350, you'd be glad to know that Samsung is also offering deals on the Galaxy Z Flip 4, the Galaxy S22 series, and the Galaxy S21 FE. You can check out all the deals by heading to our Samsung Black Friday deals hub.