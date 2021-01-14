Samsung’s first under-display camera isn’t in a phone, it’s in a laptop

In the race to shave more bezels off your smartphone, companies had to figure out innovative ways to incorporate a front camera. While popup displays were cool when they made an appearance, they quickly disappeared as soon as the year flipped, with all companies favoring hole-punch cameras over them, citing space constraints. The next solution to a problem no one had was to make use of under-display cameras. Samsung showed off a demo back in 2018, and the company is now ready with its first product with an under-display camera. Strangely, it’s not a phone — it’s a laptop instead.

Samsung Display showed off a product preview of the Samsung Blade Bezel laptop on its Weibo page, and one of the USP’s of this laptop is the under-display camera.

The Samsung Blade Bezel will reportedly have a nearly-bezelless display with a claimed 93% screen-to-body ratio. This laptop makes use of a Samsung OLED display instead of the usual LCDs, and also manages to incorporate an under-display camera. The thickness of the display (and not the device) is only 1mm, and it weighs 130g, contributing to the overall thin and light profile of the laptop.

This is a product preview of the Samsung Blade Bezel. At the moment, no further details have been shared for the laptop.

Under-display cameras have captured the fascination of OEMs for a few years now, with many companies showing off their working prototypes. ZTE even went on to release a smartphone with an under-display camera, the ZTE Axon 20 5G, though hands-on experiences suggest that there is still room for improvement in the camera quality. Samsung is also rumored to bring an under-display camera to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, so you can gauge our surprise at seeing a laptop incorporate the tech before the star of the show could bring it in. But it does make sense — the quality of the picture output through these first-gen under-display cameras is not great, so packing it on a top-tier flagship first might be too big of a gamble. Laptops, on the other hand, make do with a lot worse front cameras, and consumers are not bound to notice one bad from the other. But they do make the display look a lot more impressive, so there’s definitely something to look forward here.