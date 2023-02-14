It looks like Samsung is bringing bypass charging to its older smartphones through an update to its Game Launcher app. The feature was first spotted on Galaxy S23 series handsets but is now making its way to the Galaxy S22 devices, some Galaxy Z Fold models, and others handsets. Although Samsung has not stated which phones will have this capability, it is possible that it will roll out to more handsets over time, but for now, the good news is that it isn't an exclusive feature for Galaxy S23 devices.

The news comes from SamMobile, reporting that the new feature is getting a wider release as folks have been seeing it as they've updated the Game Launcher app to the latest version. Unfortunately, there doesn't seem to be a consistent pattern when it comes to the release, as it is being found in some regions but not others and on some models, and again not others. Furthermore, we have yet to see this feature pop up on our own review units like the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

For now, the feature has appeared on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Fold 3, and Z Fold 2, along with Galaxy S22 devices, and the Galaxy A73 5G. If you're not seeing this on your unit, you'll need to make sure that your Game Launcher app is updated to the latest release, coming in at version 5.0.03.0. Furthermore, there have been reports that the feature only appears after using a Samsung's 45W PD charger, but this is most likely just coincidence, and it should be enabled by using any Power Delivery (PD) charger.

If you want to check for yourself, just head into the Game Launcher after the update, and head into the Game Booster settings. From there, you should see an option for "Pause USB Power Delivery." If this is available, toggle it on to enable bypass charging. Just make sure to use a PD charger and that your device has over 20 percent battery life.

Since this feature still remains a bit of mystery, we've once again reached out to Samsung in order to try and clarify. We will update this article when and if we hear back. Also, if you've been looking to pick up a new smartphone, don't forget that Samsung is offering some good deals on its S23 series devices that are set to release this week.

Source: SamMobile