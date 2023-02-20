Towards the end of last year, Samsung introduced its Camera Assistant app, giving Galaxy S22 series users the ability to better refine the camera experience on their smartphones. It was an excellent tool that offered a more granular experience but unfortunately, at the time, it wasn't made available to other Samsung handsets. Luckily, before the end of the year, Samsung would chime in, letting users know that the app would be getting a wider release sometime in the future. Now, the app has arrived on Galaxy smartphones running Samsung's One UI 5.1 update.

The Camera Assistant app has now been made available for the Galaxy S20 series, Galaxy S21 series, and the recently released Galaxy S23 series handsets. Furthermore, the Camera Assistant app is now also available for the Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4. Now, the important takeaway here is that the devices above must be running Samsung's One UI 5.1 update based on Android 13. If you're unsure about this, head into the Settings menu and navigate to the About phone section. From here, you should be able to check which software version your handset is running. If it isn't the latest One UI 5.1 update, make sure to head into the Software update section and get your phone up to date.

If this is your first time hearing about the Camera Assistant app, the gist of it is that it gives you more control over your camera setting like being able to turn HDR and skin softening off, along with the ability to set the number of shots that are taken when setting a timer. Users will also be able to control the shutter speed, which is great when you're trying to photograph fast moving objects. In addition, users will also gain access to a feature that will automatically choose which is the best lens based on the environment. Furthermore, there is a new Quick Take option that will allow users to shoot video in photo mode by holding down the shutter button.

If interested, be sure to give it a try, you can download the Camera Assistant app by heading to the Galaxy Store. Once the app has been downloaded, you can access the enhanced menu by heading into the Camera Settings.

Source: Samsung