Samsung says it can remotely disable its TVs if they’re stolen

Samsung has revealed that all its TVs include a feature that lets the company remotely disable them if they’re stolen. In a press release earlier this month, the company shared details about this feature, aptly named TV Block. The announcement came as a response to the riots in South Africa that led to large-scale looting, which affected Samsung’s warehouses and stores.

In the release (via Bleeping Computer), Samsung notes that “TV Block is a remote, security solution that detects if Samsung TV units have been unduly activated, and ensures that the television sets can only be used by the rightful owners with a valid proof of purchase. The aim o the technology is to mitigate against the creation of secondary markets linked to the sale of illegal goods, both in South Africa and beyond its borders. This technology is already pre-loaded on all Samsung TV products.”

Talking about the feature, Mike Van Lier, Director of Consumer Electronics at Samsung South Africa, said, “In keeping with our values to leverage the power of technology to resolve societal challenges, we will continuously develop and expand strategic products in our consumer electronics division with defence-grade security, purpose-built, with innovative and intuitive business tools designed for a new world. This technology can have a positive impact at this time, and will also be of use to both the industry and customers in the future.”

The press release further reveals that Samsung can remotely activate TV Block by adding the serial numbers of stolen TVs to a list on the company’s servers. This helps the company identify and disable stolen TVs as soon as they connect to the Internet. In case Samsung mistakenly blocks a TV, the company can restore full functionality within 48 hours after the buyer shares proof of purchase and a valid TV license with a Samsung retailer.

Featured image: Samsung Frame TV 2021