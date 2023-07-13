The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 are coming. The next Galaxy Unpacked event has been set for July 26, and the company has even started its reservation process, which can currently save you $50 on your preorder. Now, there are a lot of things that come to mind with the purchase of a new phone, like price, and accessories — but perhaps one of the most important things is actually protection. And we aren't talking about cases here, instead, we're talking about Samsung's Care+.

Samsung has offered its Care+ service for quite some time, but it has gradually expanded its offering to cover more things. In its current form, Care+ with Theft and Loss pretty much covers any scenario that might occur with your phone. With the service plan, you get unlimited repairs, nationwide coverage in the United States, and support 24 hours, seven days a week.

And as you might have guessed, the plan also offers support in the event of loss and theft. Samsung makes this part easy, providing same-day replacement in some cases. For the most part, this is an extremely powerful plan, especially if you're someone that's investing in their first foldable smartphone because the prices to repair those models are significantly higher than traditional slab phones.

Of course, even a service plan can be a big investment, so Samsung provides up to 60 days from the time of purchase of your device, so you can take your time and decide whether Care+ with Theft and Loss is the right option for you. It's definitely something to consider if you're looking to pick up the upcoming Z Fold 5 or Z Flip 5. You can always dive a bit deeper by checking out all the options of the plan by visiting the Samsung website. And don't forget to reserve your handset to save $50.