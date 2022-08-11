Here’s a breakdown of Samsung Care Plus coverage for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4

Samsung took the next step in its foldable journey with the release of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4. While visually, there aren’t that many differences from its predecessors, the company did make strides to improve the user experience by making each device stronger and more reliable. While the devices will no doubt be able to keep up with your daily routines, Samsung does offer additional coverage with its Care Plus plans.

Many of you might have pre-ordered your Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 or Galaxy Z Flip 4. While Samsung does include a standard warranty for one year, there are benefits to enrolling in its Care Plus program. If you missed it, don’t worry, we’ll break it down here, and you can decide to see if the plan is right for you. If you have yet to make a purchase, even better, take some time to see what each has to offer, and go in making an informed purchase.

Samsung Care Plus with Theft and Loss is the most comprehensive coverage plan that the company offers. It will cover accidental damage, it will offer same-day display replacements, presuming there is an authorized service center near you. If not, your damaged handset can be sent to a repair center, and the turnaround time can be as quick as the next business day after it is received. The plan will also cover theft and loss, and if it occurs, there will be a deductible. You can see the chart above for more details, which gives you a breakdown of all the monthly fees and charges that may apply depending on your service needs. Now, don’t be fooled and pay attention to the tiers on top, as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 are classified as Tier 4 products.

For example, if you purchase a Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4, you will pay $17.99 monthly for your Samsung Care Plus with Theft and Loss coverage. In the event that your screen cracks, you will have to pay $249 for repair. If you choose to get the device replaced, it will cost the same, $249. If your device is lost and unrecoverable, you will pay $499 for a replacement. For defects or malfunctions covered under the standard warranty, you will not pay anything. If you are unsure of anything, be sure to read all of the fine print in the brochure, or you could end up under the wrong impression when it comes time to get service.

Samsung Care Plus offers you peace of mind regarding accidental damage and repairs. The service does not cover any kind of theft or lost devices. Samsung Care Plus covers drops, cracked screens, and other physical damage to your phone. It offers same-day cracked screen repairs if there is a service center in your area. The plan will also cover replacements on the next business day. You can see from the chart above that everything is listed and categorized. But, just to clarify, you will be paying $11 a month for Samsung Care Plus since the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 are tier 4 devices.

If you have an accident with your phone and it requires a replacement, you will be paying $99. A cracked screen claim will cost $29, and standard defects will not cost anything. If unclear or you want to know more about this plan, please read the full brochure. As a final note, both plans offer 24-hour phone and online support, and all repairs will use genuine Samsung parts. Also, there are separate plans for those living in New York or those that are purchasing phones through an after-market vendor. Some contracts have limitations on how many times a warranty can be claimed in a 12-month period. Please read the fine print for each warranty as there are limitations to what can and cannot be covered.

