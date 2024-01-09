Key Takeaways Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event on January 17 will showcase the new Galaxy devices and highlight the brand's focus on AI technology.

Samsung will collaborate with Marvel Studios to take over the Sphere during CES to tease what's coming during Galaxy Unpacked

Customers who reserve now for the event will receive a $50 credit towards the purchase of a new device, with no obligation to buy, making it a great opportunity to sign up.

Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event is set for January 17, where the company is expected to unveil its new Galaxy S24 series devices. The brand has teased that AI will be a big part of its upcoming release, and is now even offering a $50 credit towards upcoming purchases with reservations.

With a week to go before the event, the company is kicking things into high gear, celebrating a "new era of Galaxy AI" during CES 2024. Of course, since CES is held in Las Vegas, companies are really pressed to take things to another level and, as you might expect, Samsung has done just that by utilizing the Sphere and its amazing exterior LED wall.

On January 8, Samsung and Marvel Studios partnered to show off its upcoming mobile AI capabilities with Doctor Strange from the second season of the studio's show What If…? on Disney+. Stephanie Choi, EVP & Head of Marketing of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics shared:

“We are ushering in a new era of innovation at Galaxy Unpacked, introducing AI experiences on mobile like never before. Galaxy AI will empower users in every facet of life. This campaign teased one of the ways we are evolving and pioneering mobile technology through a special collaboration with a long-standing tech industry partner, which will be revealed soon."

With that said, this is only a small taste of what's to be announced come January 17, when Samsung will reveal what it's been working on and how its next Galaxy products will impact and reshape the industry. With new devices on the horizon, it's a good time to put in your reservation ahead of the event. By reserving now, you'll receive a $50 credit towards the purchase of a new device.

Best of all, the sign-up process is free, only requiring a name and email address. If you don't find anything that you like on the day of release, you simply can just ignore the credit as there's no obligation to buy. So if you're even slightly interested, now's a great time to sign up.