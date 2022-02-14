Samsung changes variable refresh rate spec for the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus

Following the Galaxy S22 series announcement last week, Samsung has quietly updated the spec sheet for the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus. The company initially claimed that both these devices offered 10-120Hz variable refresh rate support, leading us to believe that they featured LTPO panels. However, the updated spec sheet on Samsung’s website now states that the devices offer 48-120Hz variable refresh rate support, much like the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21 Plus from last year.

DSCC’s CEO, Ross Young, first highlighted this change and revealed that the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus actually feature LTPS panels that offer 48-120Hz variable refresh rate support.

If you’re wondering why Samsung initially mentioned 10-120Hz variable refresh rate support for the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus, here’s a probable explanation:

The LTPS panels that Samsung is using on the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus have reportedly achieved under 48Hz refresh rates in some demos. Therefore, Samsung probably used the lower variable refresh rate figures in its original marketing material, even though the production models don’t actually offer 10-120Hz variable refresh rate support. Samsung has since updated the spec sheet on its website to reflect the accurate 48-120Hz refresh rate figures. We’ve reached out to Samsung for a comment on the matter, but the company hasn’t shared any details so far.

Now that Samsung has updated the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus spec sheet to correctly reflect that the devices offer 48-120Hz variable refresh rate support, it’s clear that the regular Galaxy S22 doesn’t feature much in terms of display improvements compared to the Galaxy S21 from last year. The Galaxy S22 Plus, however, still has a slightly better display than the Galaxy S21 Plus, as it offers a peak brightness of 1,750nits. For the unaware, the Galaxy S21 Plus offered a peak brightness of 1300nits.

It’s also worth mentioning that the top-of-the-line Galaxy S22 Ultra does indeed feature an LTPO panel, unlike the other two models. In fact, it features an LTPO 2.0 panel, which offers 1-120Hz variable refresh rate support. That’s a significant improvement over the LTPO panel on its predecessor, the Galaxy S21 Ultra, which offered 10-120Hz variable refresh rate support.

