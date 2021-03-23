Samsung’s Chromebook 4 lineup is on sale, starting at just $200

Samsung doesn’t produce as many different Chromebook models as companies like HP and Asus, but its Chromebook 4 lineup includes some of the best budget Chromebooks currently available. Now you can get all versions of the Samsung Chromebook 4, with either 11.6 or 15.6-inch screens, for $30 off the usual prices from B&H Photo.

The cheapest model available is the Chromebook 4 11.6″ with 32GB of internal storage, which costs $199.99. You get a 1.1 GHz Intel Celeron N4000 processor, 4GB of LPDDR4 RAM, and 32GB of eMMC SSD storage. As for connectivity, there’s one USB Type-A port, a USB Type-C connector, a microSD card slot, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac), Bluetooth 4.0, and a 720p webcam. 4GB RAM is just enough for a few tabs in Chrome OS, and while the 1366 x 768 resolution isn’t great, the small screen makes the lower resolution less noticeable.

Samsung also sells a slightly-better 11-inch model for $249.99, which bumps up the RAM to 6GB, but all other specifications are identical. If you need a bigger screen, the 15.6-inch model starts at $269.99, and has the same 4GB RAM/32GB storage as the entry-level 11-inch laptop. However, you do get a higher-resolution 1920 x 1080 display. Finally, an upgraded 15.6″ laptop with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage is available for $319.99.

No matter which Samsung Chromebook 4 you pick up, you’ll have a great PC for basic tasks like browsing the web, checking email and social media, chatting with friends and family, and even running Android and Linux-based applications. All models will continue to receive Chrome OS updates until June 2026. With a little over five years of support left, you’ll get new features and security fixes for a long time, including the new Phone Hub that synchronizes with your Android phone. Google is also expected to roll out an Android 11 runtime to Chromebooks soon, though it’s not clear if Samsung’s Chromebook 4 series will be included.