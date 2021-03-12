Samsung clarifies security update policy as many Galaxy devices get March 2021 patches

Last month, Samsung said it would provide four years of security updates on Galaxy mobile devices, extending the life of phones like the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Note 10. The company is now clarifying that commitment so it’s a little less vague.

When Samsung announced its four-year plan, the company said it would provide monthly security updates to devices for the first two years and then provide quarterly updates the year after. Now, the company is saying (via GizmoChina) devices will receive “biannual” updates in the fourth year. Before, the company’s wording was more vague, saying devices would simply receive “regular” updates.

The devices below are slated to receive biannual security updates:

Galaxy S/Note: Galaxy S8 Lite, Galaxy Note FE

Galaxy S8 Lite, Galaxy Note FE Galaxy A: Galaxy A6, Galaxy A6+, Galaxy A7 (2018), Galaxy A8+ (2018), Galaxy A8 Star, Galaxy A8s, Galaxy A9 (2018)

Galaxy A6, Galaxy A6+, Galaxy A7 (2018), Galaxy A8+ (2018), Galaxy A8 Star, Galaxy A8s, Galaxy A9 (2018) Galaxy J: Galaxy J2 Core, Galaxy J3 (2017), Galaxy J3 Top, Galaxy J4, Galaxy J4+, Galaxy J4 Core, Galaxy J5 (2017), Galaxy J6, Galaxy J6+, Galaxy J7 (2017), Galaxy J7 Duo, Galaxy J7 Prime2, Galaxy J7 Pop, Galaxy J7 Top, Galaxy J7 Max, Galaxy J7 Neo, Galaxy J7+, Galaxy J8

Galaxy J2 Core, Galaxy J3 (2017), Galaxy J3 Top, Galaxy J4, Galaxy J4+, Galaxy J4 Core, Galaxy J5 (2017), Galaxy J6, Galaxy J6+, Galaxy J7 (2017), Galaxy J7 Duo, Galaxy J7 Prime2, Galaxy J7 Pop, Galaxy J7 Top, Galaxy J7 Max, Galaxy J7 Neo, Galaxy J7+, Galaxy J8 Galaxy M: Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20

Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 Galaxy Tab: Galaxy Tab A (2017), Galaxy Tab A 10.5 (2018), Galaxy Tab S3, Galaxy Tab S4, Galaxy Tab E 8 Refresh

When Samsung announced its plans to provide security updates for four years, the company said its number one priority was to offer “the best and most secure mobile experience.”

“Mobile devices play such an important role in our lives, it’s only natural that we want to hold onto them longer,” Samsung said. “That’s why, thanks to the latest technology advancements, we’re committing to securing Galaxy devices for even longer, so that everything that should be kept protected stays protected.”

Samsung used to have a reputation for being slow to update its devices, but the company has really turned it around, bringing Android 11 to many of its phones in a timely manner. The company has also already rolled out the March 2021 security patch to a handful of phones, including the Galaxy S20 series with Exynos and Galaxy Tab Active 2, just to name a few.