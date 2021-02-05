Samsung Clock integrates Digital Wellbeing’s Bedtime Mode to help you wind down

Google revamped Digital Wellbeing’s Wind Down feature in April last year and gave it a more fitting name — Bedtime mode. The update included an updated UI, new icons for the Quick Setting tile and Focus Mode, a new way to trigger Bedtime mode, and a new fullscreen activity that showed up when a user paused the mode. While you can already access all of these features on Samsung devices running One UI based on Android 10 or later, the company is now making it easier to access Bedtime mode with an update for the One UI Clock app.

The latest update for the One UI Clock app (v. 12.0.05.7) brings Digital Wellbeing’s Bedtime mode to the Alarm tab. As per a recent report from Android Police, you’ll find a new “Set bedtime” option in the overflow menu on the Clock app’s alarm screen following the update.

Tapping on it will redirect you to a new setup page where you’ll have to tell the app when you usually go to sleep and when you plan to wake up. Once that’s set, you can tap on the Next button to adjust your bedtime settings.

On the following page, you’ll get the option to change the Reminder notification setting and a toggle to turn on Bedtime mode. If you choose to turn it on, your phone will automatically turn on DND mode and change the screen to grayscale when it’s close to bedtime. You can then tap on the Next button again to set the wake-up alarm. In case you use a Samsung SmartThings, you’ll also be able to integrate your alarm with supported smart devices.

Once you’re done with the initial setup process, you’ll see a new alarm at the top of the Alarm section. You can tap on it to adjust your bedtime, alarm, and notification settings further. If you use Samsung’s S Health app, you’ll also see a “Sleep details” button underneath the new alarm that will open S Health’s sleep tracker.

The new Bedtime feature in Samsung’s Clock app has already started rolling out to users with its latest update. However, it only seems to be available on devices running One UI 3.1 at the moment. I wasn’t able to access the feature on my Galaxy Note 20 Ultra running One UI 3.0, however, it was available on my Galaxy S21 Ultra. In case you haven’t received the update on your device yet, you can download the latest APK from APKMirror.