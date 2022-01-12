Samsung confirms the Exynos 2200 will launch alongside the Galaxy S22

Something weird has happened with the Exynos 2200. Yesterday, the company was supposed to host an event for just the chipset, though it quietly deleted its tweet announcing the event and didn’t say a word. It’s rare for companies to cancel launch events and presentations, and it’s even rarer for companies to do it without saying so. While Samsung still hasn’t given a reason for why it canceled the event, it has confirmed that the Exynos 2200 will now launch alongside the Samsung Galaxy S22.

“We are planning to unveil the new application processor at the time of launching a new Samsung smartphone,” a Samsung Electronics official told Business Korea. “There are no problems with the AP’s production and performance.”

The reason for mentioning its production and performance is thanks to rumors that the company would launch the device with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 globally, with rumors stoked by Ice Universe (and others) suggesting something had happened last minute when testing the Exynos 2200. Ice Universe never stated that the chipset was canceled or that it was being replaced by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. He shared a cryptic tweet on Twitter that says many things happened in the development of the Exynos 2200, “but not a good thing“.

Previous leaks and rumors point to the Galaxy S22 using an Exynos 2200 chipset outside of North America (where Samsung’s phones usually have Snapdragon chips). This time around, though, it also seems that Samsung will sell Galaxy S22 phones with Snapdragon chips in some regions that previously only had Exynos models available, such as India.

It’s unknown if there will be more to come in this saga, but nevertheless, it’s certainly strange that a company would just cancel its flagship chipset unveiling without so much as a word. We’ll be keeping a close eye out for any more developments.