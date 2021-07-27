Samsung confirms the Galaxy Note 21 won’t launch next month

Samsung will host its next big Galaxy Unpacked event on August 11. During the event, the company will lift the covers off the Galaxy Z Fold 3, the Galaxy Z Flip 3, the Galaxy S21 FE, the Galaxy Watch 4 series, and the Galaxy Buds 2. While some fans believed that Samsung might also launch the next Galaxy Note at the event, the company has now confirmed that it won’t launch the Galaxy Note 21 series next month.

In a recent blog post, Samsung has outlined some of the products you can expect to see at the upcoming event. The company has confirmed that it will launch its “third generation of foldable devices” at the event. The post mentions an upcoming Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip, confirming that Samsung will refresh both products. In addition, the company revealed that it’s working with more app partners to deliver an optimized experience on its new foldables.

Furthermore, Samsung revealed that the upcoming Z Fold “delivers completely new ways of working, connecting and creating” while the next Z Flip comes with “more durable, stronger materials.” On top of that, Samsung has confirmed that it will debut its first-even S Pen “designed specifically for foldable phones” at the event. Along with the foldable phones, Samsung also teased its new Galaxy Watch running Wear OS 3 with One UI Watch on top in the post.

Finally, Samsung confirmed that it wouldn’t unveil a new Galaxy Note “this time around.” But the blog post is vague enough to leave the possibility of Samsung launching the Galaxy Note 21 series at another Unpacked event later this year. However, that seems rather unlikely at this point. It’s worth mentioning that, according to previous reports, Samsung still plans on launching new Note series devices. However, the devices may be delayed until next year due to a chip shortage.

Featured image: Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra