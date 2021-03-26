Save $100 on the Samsung Crystal UHD 4K Smart TV, today only!

Happy Friday! How have you been enjoying Samsung Discover Week? It’s not over yet, as we have a whole weekend of deals ahead of us! Today, though, you can save $100 on the popular Samsung Crystal UHD 4K Smart TV. If you’ve been waiting on a deal to grab a new set, now is your chance!

The Crystal UHD isn’t the only thing on sale, either. Check out everything available for Discover Week below!

With the $100 off, the Samsung Crystal UHD Smart TV goes down to just $500. For a 55-inch TV, that’s really good! This is one of Samsung’s most powerful TV lines, too, and there are some good reasons for it.

The Crystal Display that is the Smart TV’s namesake gives you a great 4K display and super-accurate picture quality. In short, it looks amazing. The Samsung Crystal UHD also has Tap View, where you can mirror media or music from your smartphone to the TV with just a tap. Easier than dealing with a Chromecast, that’s for sure!

There is plenty more to be excited about for this 4K Smart TV, too! From the helpful Auto Game Mode that minimizes input lag to simply a stand that makes sure your wires won’t get in the way, there’s a lot to love with the Samsung Crystal UHD. This a TV that’s ready to be the star of your home theater set-up.

If $500 is a bit too much to pay outright, you can sign up for a payment plan to pay your new Crystal TV off over 24 months. Very helpful! Whatever you do decide, though, don’t delay. You only have until the end of the day to take advantage of this deal!

